A Nigerian lady has become popular on TikTok because of how she plays with and pampers her goat

The goat knows the lady and is so friendly with her that so many people have started to envy their relationship

Some TikTok users who saw the lady playing with her goat said she reminded them of their childhood when they had goats

A Nigerian lady has posted a video showing off her goat, which follows her around like a pet dog.

In the video which she posted on TikTok, the lady was seen playing around with her goat.

The relationship between the lady and her goat has stunned people. Photo credit: TikTok/@sweetcyon.

Source: TikTok

She appeared to be dancing to a native song playing in the background as the goat followed her movements.

The goat has become familiar with the lady, and they have a strong relationship from how they interact in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady's TikTok account, @sweetcyon is replete with videos of her playing, dancing with or feeding the goat.

Anywhere she goes, the goat followers her around just like a pet dog follows its owner.

Some people have said they envy the relationship between the lady and her goat. Others said they suspected that the goat was pregnant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady plays with her goat in viral TikTok video

@oldtaker said:

"Your bestie don get belle."

@kabiru123 commented:

"Give am that thing wey you dey give am before."

@Lexnour Leo reacted:

"I love it and I miss our goat."

@Destiny asked:

"Which kind goat be this?"

@raydex obot said:

"I had the same kind of goat when I was a kid."

@skyboy commented:

"You have seen true love my sister."

@Jessica said:

"Let the goat breathe. Don't suffocate it."

@julietreigns1 said:

"My grandma's goat behaves exactly like this one."

@Hannah commented:

"A goat is one of the innocent pets one can have."

Video of a dog flying business class

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dog flew business class and stunned many air passengers.

The dog was given ample space to relax and stretch its legs and have a good sleep.

The video stunned some TikTok users who referred to the dog as a very important pet, VIP.

Source: Legit.ng