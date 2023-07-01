A Nigerian woman has generated mixed reactions after showcasing the girl her mother-in-law brought for her

According to her, she told the mother-in-law to get a small girl that would be helping her, but the reverse was the case

Many netizens, however, saw reasons with the mother-in-law's female choice as they advised the lady

A married Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over the female her mother-in-law got for her.

She shared a series of videos of the young girl sleeping with her baby on the bed.

She said she requested for a small girl. Photo Credit: @asa_marshal

The lady said she requested that her mother-in-law got her a small girl that would assist her.

However, the girl she got turned out to be someone that needs her help and not the other way round.

Mixed reactions trailed her video as netizens shared their thoughts on her mother-in-law's choice.

Watch the video below:

People speak on her mother-in-law's choice

Gift Scotland said:

"Would you let your own lil daughter or son to go become a house help for someone else when she’s a little girl herself that needs to be in school?"

Efemena Joy Egbe said:

"Allow her to feel at home she will grow to love your family and take cake of your children."

harbezzybabe said:

"I started staying wit my Aunty wen I ws 3 nw am 19yrs nd u can't knw the difference btw me nd her children...Jst take care of her nd u will enjoy her."

Aiden19 said:

"She did the right thing,b4 she go send who will chase you out of ur husband house,abeg treat this one well u will enjoy her."

Ujunwa Ikueze said:

"I started staying with my Anuty when I was 7 now am 22 na me be madam for huz take care of her u will enjoy her growing up."

Adimorahlydia said:

"I wan be this small girl living without worries and my Anty will be cooking and cleaning for me and her baby."

