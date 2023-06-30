The 19-year-old Nigerian boy who is set to marry a 17-year-old girl has narrated how he met his beautiful fiancee

In an interview with Legit.ng, the young boy named Victor Okunola Olamide told Legit.ng that he met his fiancee in the church

He also said they secured the support of their parents to go ahead with their relationship and planned marriage

Victor Okunola, a young boy who is set to get married, has told the love story between him and his girl.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Victor, who is 19 years old said he met his fiancee in a church as they attended the same fellowship.

Victor said they have the support of their parents in the planned marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@vhikkyedibles.

Speaking about himself and his background, Victor told Legit.ng:

"I go by the name Okunola Victor. I'm from Osun State. I'm from Ife to be precise."

Victor, who is a professional baker, model and chef, said the wedding is planned to take place in November.

Victor had earlier said people said a lot about their relationship when it became public knowledge that they were planning to get married.

No particular reason for getting married early

When asked why he is getting married at a young age, Victor said:

"It just happened. I can't say there is a particular reason why I'm getting married now."

Victor also confirmed to Legit.ng that he and his fiancee have the support of their parents in the planned union.

He said:

"About our parents. Though they were not in support at first. But as they saw us going and liking each other, they had to accept it."

We met in church and became friends

Victor also told Legit.ng how he met his fiancee. He said they belong to the same church.

His words:

"We attend the same church. We met in the church, and from there, we became friends."

The young man is a graduate of The Polytechnic, Ibandan and is currently running a degree program at the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN. When contacted, his fiancee declined comments.

