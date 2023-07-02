A Facebook user, broke up with his new girlfriend over her poor punctuation skills

His post has sparked reactions and debates on the importance of punctuation in relationship

He has not revealed his girlfriend’s identity or whether he has contacted her since his post

A Facebook user has decided to end his relationship with a woman he met online because of her poor punctuation skills.

He shared his frustration in a Facebook post that has gone viral.

The man also said all states should be considered proper nouns except Lagos. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In his post, he wrote:

"Three days of chatting and she has not used a single comma, full stop, or even question mark! She will just say "Have you eaten". What is that? Are you asking a question or telling me something!? Am I asking for too much? I am not even saying you should use anything fancy like a semi colon, hyphen, or exclamation mark! And apart from lagos all states in Nigeria are proper nouns! What is abuja?"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Boyfriend can't tolerant inconsistent grammar from girlfriend

Itodo, who is a teacher, said he could not tolerate his girlfriend's lack of grammar and punctuation.

His post has attracted thousands of reactions and comments from other Facebook users.

Some of them supported his decision and said they also valued good punctuation in their partners.

Others said punctuation was not a big deal and that he should focus on other aspects of his girlfriend's personality.

Others, however, said punctuation was not a priority in Nigeria and that people had more pressing issues to deal with.

They said punctuation was not relevant for everyday conversations and that people could understand each other without it.

Find the original story of man who broke up with girlfriend over punctuation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the the man who breakup with girlfriend over punctuation:

Oluwa Rhoda wrote:

"You're not asking for too much."

Aninath Okpongete reacted:

"Correct her politely,use a gentle helpful tone,let her know it's a big deal for you.. That's if you really care about the relationship sir."

Mercy Ezeam said:

"I think you deserve what you are getting and please stop disturbing us you are not the only ons looking for comma fulls top exclamation mark apostrophe you leave Lagos and find comma where you dropped it."

Vee Vian commented:

"This drives me so crazyyyyy... I legit just leave the conversation for you, before I pull my hair out. I do not ask for much... Just put a bladddyyy question mark, when you ask a question."

Itodo has not revealed the identity of his girlfriend or whether he has contacted her since his post.

Man uses well-constructed English to break up with girlfriend, video shows their leaked WhatsApp chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @doubledosestylishhome, has shared a WhatsApp message she got from her boyfriend that ended their relationship.

In a screenshot of the message the lady shared on TikTok, the young man carefully crafted his thought in fine English as he said the lady was always the issue in their relationship.

Using the word "projection", the young man also took his time to explain the word so that his message could be adequately passed.

Source: Legit.ng