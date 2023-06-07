A Nigerian man has discovered that his mother is cheating on his father, and he is heartbroken because of it

The man said the situation got him frustrated, especially as his father is currently down, having lost everything

He said he suspected that his mother's promiscuity and dirty lifestyle were the course of his father's misfortune

A man has found out that his mother is cheating with another lover, and he is frustrated about it.

The man said he confronted his mother about her cheating escapades, but she refused to stop the ugly act.

The man said he asked his father to stop cheating, but she refused. Photo credit: Getty Images/Digitalskillet and Miodrag ignjatovic.

Source: Getty Images

In an anonymous message he sent to Twitter user @MrMekzy the man said his father lost everything and is currently down.

He is also saying that he suspects that his mother's ugly activities are responsible for his father's downfall.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote in the message:

"My mum is cheating on my dad. I found out and confronted her to stop it. She is still cheating. I'm the first son. I have no job and I'm still doubtful of my dreams and visions. My dad has lost it all. He only has me and my siblings and my mum."

Many reactions have trailed the man's story as members of the public advise him on what to do.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man says his mother is cheating

@madamcondensed said:

"The last line about promiscuity is likely possible. Forgive her, pray for her - pray to be free from the hate and anger you're feeling. Your prayers can't work with unforgiveness in the heart."

@morphine_sznn commented:

"What if you tell the old man and it raises his BP and worsens his health and even eventually kill him."

Man caught cheating by his wife

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that woman caught her husband cheating when he went to work.

The man, who is a medical doctor, is said to be in the habit of admitting his girlfriend to the hospital.

One day, the woman found out and stormed the hospital, where she fought with the side chick.

Source: Legit.ng