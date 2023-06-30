A Nigerian lady was stunned as her thoughtful mother treated her to a pleasing surprise on her sign-out day

While she was celebrating, a surprise company approached her with a money bouquet and a land document

A video showing her emotional reaction to the surprise has sent netizens into a frenzy as people hailed her mum

A Nigerian lady shed tears as her mother gifted her land on the occasion of her sign-out from a higher institution.

Ajoke Surprises, a company specialising in carrying out surprises for people, handed the fresh graduate the land document from her mum.

The lady burst into tears after receiving the news. Photo Credit: @ajoke_surprises

Upon finding out it was from her mum, the lady went into a frenzy and shed tears as she held the document and placard.

A colleague, who held her money bouquet, comforted the lady as she tried to come to terms with her mum's sweet gesture.

A TikTok clip of the lady's surprise got many people talking as it went viral.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate with the graduate

chantel said:

"I just remembered my late mom growing up without her is the worst thing that has ever happened to I and my siblings but it's well."

veranda said:

"This is how dome people signed out meanwhile some of us no even see any family members , congratulations dear."

miss jenny said:

"This money i will make it cox my own children deserves this☺️☺️I'm proud of my parents despite not having much but makes it up to me."

mmasinachi002 said:

"I know my mummy don't have anything to give me but I pray she will be alive to see me and to eat the fruit of her labour. Amen."

blessing&ella said:

''Congratulations dear may the good Lord bless her, i will do this to my children in Jesus name amen."

sommy said:

Lovergalnickey said:

"At any cost no matter wat the risk might look like am definitely making dat money bc I would love my kids to have a very comfortable lifestyle."

Source: Legit.ng