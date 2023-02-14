A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video of the gift she packaged for her boyfriend

In a trending video on TikTok, the lady unboxed the package with she planned to gift her boyfriend on Valentine's day

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wishing to also experience true love

A Nigerian lady has shown off the box of gifts she acquired for her boyfriend on Valentine's day.

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the happy lady unboxed the gift and displayed its content for netizens to see.

The box contained some rolls of cash, including jewellery and a small portrait of her boyfriend.

Sharing the cute video, the happy lady said:

"How I surprised my boyfriend. Be my Valentine."

Social media reactions

@easy__a1 said:

"We no reach two wey dey normal for this country again. I subscribed yesterday just to view today's event."

@ella678 said:

"CBN must hear this o. Shey bo more money bouquet."

@oluwabukunmi412 reacted:

"I know the guy, nah my bestie boyfriend, he don surprise am this morning self."

@kemzzy43 commented:

"Nah this kind surprise I dey want be this cuz nah scarcity cash round we dey."

@manineat said:

"Haha ahha so you both di wear earrings eh wah couple goals I really read comments to improve my bank account."

@hyacinthcj said:

"U Don de show ur man for tiktok now. no wahala. no come here complain wen another of ur gender go lock am for one bottle."

@debiltee added:

"Pelu gbogbo rogbodiyan happening in this country una still dey do money gift. Which bank una dey see money collect."

Watch the video below:

