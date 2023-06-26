In a touching video, a heavily pregnant woman's pleading for her husband to get a job resulted in an unanticipated act of generosity from a stranger

The encounter, captured on video, highlights the struggles faced by the family and the compassion that exists within our communities

Netizens admired her efforts to find employment for her husband, emphasising that her actions showcased her commitment and love as a wife and mother

A video that showcased a pregnant woman's quest to secure a driving job for her husband has gained positive reactions on Tik Tok.

In the video shared by @ funnycluster1 the pregnant woman, dressed in a blue gown, appeared visibly exhausted.

Pregnant woman seeks job for husband in touching video. Photo Source: TikTok/@funnycluster1

Source: TikTok

With determination in her voice, she was seen as she spoke to a man; she expressed her efforts to secure a driving job for her husband, a licensed professional driver. She revealed they already have two children and another one on the way.

The following scene showed the pregnant woman seated with a kind-hearted man who had been filming the interaction. He engaged her in a conversation, inquiring about her name and where she hailed from.

As their conversation progressed, the man revealed his intentions to help her husband find a job and offered the pregnant woman an increased wage compared to her previous cleaning engagements.

Moved by her circumstances, the compassionate man gave her money to purchase essential food for her family.

Additionally, he shared his contact information, ensuring he would assist in securing employment for her husband.

The kind-hearted man who offered assistance received netizens' praise and gratitude.

Social media reactions as a heavily pregnant Woman seek job for Husband

@Official Deejay Starboy said:

"God, please bless this wife and me with a kind of woman, Amin".

@@_Highbee said:

"This is a true definition of I was there when u had nothing, not all this one that will come when ur humble beginnings is straight".

@Brown said:

"I felt tears watching this. May God bless this lady."

@dnd_papie said:

"God bless this woman 1000 yards and make things soft for you and her husband ijn."

Watch video

