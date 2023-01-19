A homeless student who turned a lecture venue into his home has elicited emotional reactions on social media

A schoolmate who found the young man sleeping said that it is something he observed the lad doing daily

His days of being homeless however drew to a halt thanks to a kindhearted schoolmate who offered him help

A young man who was recorded sleeping in a lecture venue after classes has received help from a schoolmate.

The said schoolmate shared a video of his unnamed colleague sleeping and noted that the time he found him was three hours after a class.

According to the schoolmate, the young man sleeps in class everyday. The kind student approached his homeless colleague and offered to help.

The homeless student turned down the help, saying he didn't want to be a burden to anyone. He however gave in after much persistence. The kind schoolmate said that the lad could stay with him for the semester as his roommate had moved out.

He also got the lad MacDonald's and announced to him at the tail end of the clip that his uncle would pay the homeless student's tuition.

Social media reactions

Richard Jones said:

"I feel this young man so much you don't even know and when help comes from people you don't know more than from the ones you do know including family!"

Lykater Kimble222 said:

"That's so awesome. God bless you and your uncle. I pray that this story opens up a lot of more eyes. to really help someone in need."

Robert said:

"God bless you sir,we all need help from time to time,thank you for helping this young man in his journey."

Risa Deane said:

"This brought me to tears! A young man trying to help another! This is what we need to be to each other. A helping hand, a shoulder to lean on!"

lizaquino1273 aka local said:

"Your a good man ..and a friend thank God for you.. and so is your uncle God bless the both of yall.."

April#NikiNykol said:

"Sometimes all it takes is someone to be there thank God for you and your uncle God bless him."

