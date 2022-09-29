A young man has got many lovely reactions with a video showing him gifting his sister an iPhone XR

The lady was very happy that her brother surprised her as she jumped and gave him a very tight hug

Many people who watched the video thanked him for making her happy, adding that little things matter

A young man has surprised his sister with her heart desire, and many people praised him for doing so.

In a TikTok video he made online, he revealed that his sister wanted an iPhone XR and he got it for her.

The sister jumped in excitement as she hugged her brother. Photo source: TikTok/@xzamani

Source: UGC

iPhone XR as a perfect gift

At the start of the clip, he could be seen sitting in a car as he showed off the iPhone. When he got to his sister's room, she was sleeping.

He dropped the XR on her bed and the lady jumped up in excitement to hug him. She was so happy that he remembered her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thank kind brother

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 3000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

MICHAEL said:

"Nice one bro. At least no boy go seize am from her hand."

Olamide said:

"God will continue bless you for you making her happy."

999 said:

"You try my bro So some guys won’t use phone to treat her bad."

Arab_money said:

"it's Helen's reaction for me your don try my guy."

naomiabner219 said:

"I understand dis kind of joy God continue to bless our big brothers."

Justice said:

"Better my bro, at least she get brother we’re she fii use brag."

Lore said:

"Thanks for making her happy little things matters a lot."

Sister bought iPhone 13 for twin brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she made her twin brother smile on their birthday. She bought him a brand new iPhone 13.

Before presenting the phone to him, she walked to where he was receiving a call. The brother dropped the call to accept the gift.

When he unboxed it and saw that it was an iPhone 13, the man moved a bit around their compound in great excitement.

Source: Legit.ng