She Thought It Was a Prank: Man Buys Lady iPhone 11, She Opens It With Force, Phone Falls & Cracks in Video
- A young man surprised a lady with a brand new iPhone 11 and she accidently broke it, thinking it was a prank
- While opening the phone's box, she pulled out the cover with much force that sent the device straight on the hard floor
- The video showing lady getting emotional when she saw that it was indeed given a real iPhone stirred reactions online
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A young man on TikTok has shared a video of his presentation of an iPhone 11 gift to a lady who thought it was a prank.
After the lady collected the box phone, thinking it was empty, she opened the pack with a great force.
iPhone 11 fell
Immediately she opened it, the phone went tumbling down, hitting the floor. People around screamed.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Hermes shoe, Versace shirt & Maison Margiela bag: Lady shows off gifts she got from her sugar daddy in video
The iPhone 11 cracked a little from the impact. The lady also cried a little out of joy and other mixed reactions for not knowing it was not a prank.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two millions views with thousands of comments.
Legit.ng compiled some of them below:
Maame Efua said:
"still shouting as of the phone is mine."
savageforeign said:
"Hope your mom is using iPhone 13."
huxo1 said:
"Good for her. Next time she go dey gentle with gifts!"
Real Mr_Lad said:
"I try using my leg to catch de phone from here."
EddyRex said:
"She think say na android, wey the phone go dy dow."
nickygol6 said:
"please buy me iphone 8 please."
preshroyals305 said:
"congrats dear will keep on wishing you guys till it gets to my turn."
user9798483715091 stefflon bae said:
"chai congrats for her,am happy u made her happy,get xr for me nu Biko,make I start from abeg."
Lady dated man when he was broke
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.
The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.
Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.
Source: Legit.ng