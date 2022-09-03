A young man surprised a lady with a brand new iPhone 11 and she accidently broke it, thinking it was a prank

While opening the phone's box, she pulled out the cover with much force that sent the device straight on the hard floor

The video showing lady getting emotional when she saw that it was indeed given a real iPhone stirred reactions online

A young man on TikTok has shared a video of his presentation of an iPhone 11 gift to a lady who thought it was a prank.

After the lady collected the box phone, thinking it was empty, she opened the pack with a great force.

The lady got very emotional when she saw the new phone she got. Photo source: TikTok/@sba_moni

iPhone 11 fell

Immediately she opened it, the phone went tumbling down, hitting the floor. People around screamed.

The iPhone 11 cracked a little from the impact. The lady also cried a little out of joy and other mixed reactions for not knowing it was not a prank.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two millions views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Maame Efua said:

"still shouting as of the phone is mine."

savageforeign said:

"Hope your mom is using iPhone 13."

huxo1 said:

"Good for her. Next time she go dey gentle with gifts!"

Real Mr_Lad said:

"I try using my leg to catch de phone from here."

EddyRex said:

"She think say na android, wey the phone go dy dow."

nickygol6 said:

"please buy me iphone 8 please."

preshroyals305 said:

"congrats dear will keep on wishing you guys till it gets to my turn."

user9798483715091 stefflon bae said:

"chai congrats for her,am happy u made her happy,get xr for me nu Biko,make I start from abeg."

Lady dated man when he was broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.

The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.

Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.

