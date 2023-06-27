A TikTok video of a daughter revealing her spacious kitchen to her dad has become an online sensation

The dad was so touched by the size of the kitchen that his joy was evident on his face

The dad, who was chuffed that his daughter had finally achieved her dream kitchen, expressed his delight with his gesture

A heartwarming video of a daughter surprising her dad with her huge and luxurious kitchen has taken the internet by storm on TikTok.

The dad was so overwhelmed by the enormity and elegance of the kitchen that his happiness radiated from his face.

"The father appeared impressed by he saw. Photo credit: @yasmeen_ymb

Source: TikTok

Father reacts to the large kitchen

The dad, who was thrilled and proud that his daughter had finally fulfilled her long-held aspiration of having a magnificent kitchen, showed his appreciation and admiration with his gesture.

Many social media users who saw the video could not believe that a kitchen could be that large.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Lee74884848 reacted:

"I wish abba was alive to see mine."

@AlaminSalisu said:

"Actually this is the best feeling seeing how parents are proud of their children achievements."

@hadizashehu wrote:

"This is soo beautiful!"

@Susuu commented:

"It's our dream kitchen not yours alone."

@SadiqAbdullahi55 also commented:

"Dads and daughters...sai Allah cuz d way I love my daughter eh."

@Prettyleepee:

"Best feelings ever when ur dad is alive ... Mashed Allah..please keep making him happy alhamdulillah."

@user4748488484:

"May Allah bless our fathers. They're the absolute best!"

@user85959959595:

"His proud of u frm the reaction."

