A Tiktok video of a daughter revealing her mum’s preference for a tiny couch over a spacious king size one has become an online sensation

The daughter filmed her mum snoozing on the couch and also showed the unused large bed

She said that her mum always shunned the bigger bed even though it was more comfortable

A hilarious Tiktok video of a daughter exposing her mum’s quirky habit of sleeping on a tiny couch instead of a luxurious king size one has gone viral on the internet.

The daughter captured her mum peacefully napping on the minuscule couch that barely fit her and also panned the camera to the empty large bed that looked inviting and cozy.

Mother insisted she prefers the couch. Photo credit: @sabrinaahassan8 Source: TikTok

She explained that her mum stubbornly refused to switch beds even though the bigger one offered more space and comfort.

Many social media users who saw the video could not believe the mother would prefer a smaller couch than the beautiful bed.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user4748488585 said:

"The beds & chairs are only display in Ativan households."

@OSabrina wrote:

"My mom has a California king bed and sleeps on the my mum keeps the plates for the guests that don't."

@Sabrinajayjay commented:

"Everything is fashion to them."

@FeeltMahuboFabulous also commented:

"Tell her MOMMY you are worthy of this bed! Sleep on it all of the tme to get your moneys."

@user345987647:

"Mine sleeps in the living room. My dad too he sleeps s traight on the floor."

Source: Legit.ng