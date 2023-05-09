A funny video between father and daughter insisting that his daughter must not waste hair attachments he bought for her has gone viral

In the clip, the man had noticed that the hair attachment he had given money to buy were being wasted and she instantly let his thoughts known

While his daughter found it funny that her father was concerned about the little strands of attachments on the floor to the point of mentioning her boyfriend into the conversation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of a father playfully scolding his daughter for wasting an expensive attachment he bought for her has gone viral on social media, making many people laugh.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by the daughter, shows the father walking up to her while she was making her hair and noticing that some strands of hair from the attachment had fallen off.

Father and daughter jokes together, peole love it. Photocredit: @afrobum Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

He then picked up the strands and started lecturing her about how expensive it was and how she should take better care of it.

But the father is not convinced and continues his rant, telling her that no one else would buy her such a nice attachment not even her boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video has been viewed over many times on TikTok and has received a hundreds of comments from people who found it hilarious and relatable.

Some praised the father for being a caring and generous parent, while others joked about how they would react if their parents did the same thing.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user4156337156570 said:

"I remembered wen I was 23years old.i asked my dad money to do my hair,he asked me to gon shave.that he is not ready for that contract."

@Amber said:

"God bless daddy with long life and wealth so sweet."

@fablolabllnk2255 wrote:

"Boyfriend weh go do this."

@Ifeoluwa commented:

"My late dad got mad at me for cutting my hair."

@Leollon111 also commented:

"Your dad is jovial and kind person you're lucky."

Akinadeola0:

"Where she the boyfriend wey go buy am such, yOu are the one and only confirm boyfriend that can do that."

@mhlzwurahormowunm:

"My mama no Born me well make I near my papa ask money for attachment. God bless him for u."

Worried Nigerian dad sets up his daughter with ashawo work of N300K

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian man showered financial rewards and other incentives on his daughter after putting her to the test of sleeping with someone for N300k.

Speaking with Shuga Plum, a content creator, before the test, the man said he saw how men carry young girls and wanted to be sure of his daughter's conduct in school.

He got to the venue of the test and hid. To his excitement, his daughter, named Chidinma, showed up, turned down the offer and revealed that she had never had intercourse with a man.

Source: Legit.ng