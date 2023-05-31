A Nigerian man who bought a 2013 Mercedes Benz ML 350 but wanted GLE had a car specialist upgrade it for him

A part of the vehicle's body was changed, and its steering wheel was replaced to make it look like the preferred model

Nigerians who were amazed by the car's transformation asked if they could also have the same upgrade for their vehicles

A young Nigerian man with expertise in car upgrades shared a video of a "tokunbo" Mercedes Benz ML 350 a person recently bought.

He (@juniorifeanyi857) said the person wanted to change the car from ML 350 to GLE. He told people that a number plate had not been affixed to the vehicle to show it was "new".

The man changed the Mercedes Benz boot and steering wheel. Photo source: @juniorifeanyi857

Benz ML 350 upgraded to GLE

The car's boot was changed to achieve the GLE look the owner wanted. The car specialist in a video added that they also had to work on the vehicle's interior and replace the steering wheel.

The vehicle's dashboard screen was also changed to an Android. He said that the person loved what he saw after the upgrade.

Watch the video below:

Mercedes Benz upgrade leaves netizens asking questions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Collin said:

"I wan upgrade my 2007 Toyota corola to Gle 450."

BaruchExchange said:

"I wan upgrade my IS330 to 2017 c300."

T.G MONEY asked:

"How many days does it take and how much?"

Kingbourdoo said:

"I want to upgrade of my Honda accord 2013 to 2017 how much is it pls?"

dedonemeka said:

"Can you change my gl450 2010 to 2022."

ezeeze663 asked:

"Can you upgrade ml 2008 to Gle?"

obieze sad:

"I need interior on my Lexus 330."

Noble said:

"The Price go pass 2m trust me."

Morgannnnnandkellllly joked:

"I wan upgrade my venza to buggati Chiron."

nicholasokoth60 said:

"It was better before the upgrade."

user8554559069174 said:

"How much do you the upgrade."

Billion01 asked:

"Can u upgrade 2011 or 2012 and 2010 to gle car?"

He replied:

"Only from 2012."

Benz S-Class upgraded to 2022 model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man known as @juniorifeanyi857 shared a video of a Mercedes Benz S-Class 2008 he upgraded to a 2022 model.

In one of the videos on his page, he showed people how the car looked before it was remodelled.

Man upgraded 2007 Lexus

In similar news, a Nigerian man showed how he upgraded a person's Lexus vehicle from 2007 to a 2023 version.

For the modification, he had to first change the car's colour to deep black. The bumper was changed. The bonnet also looked different, giving an outlook of a sportscar.

Source: Legit.ng