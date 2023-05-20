A Nigerian man who specialises in car upgrades has told people that getting a new car could be unnecessary if the same can be upgraded

The man showed a Mercedes Benz E300 2016 version that was worked on and turned around to look like a 2021 model

The upgrade's video stirred mixed reactions as some wondered if their cars could be refurbished

A very talented Nigerian man has shared a video of a 2016 Mercedes Benz that he upgraded to 2021.

He (@juniorifeanyi857) said that upgrading a car is better than getting a new one. He asked people not to make the mistake of selling their old cars if an upgrade is available for them.

People loved the way he changed the look of the car.

Source: TikTok

Man upgraded Benz E300

The skilled man said that some people get dampened whenever he tells them that their car models cannot be upgraded. He, therefore, warned people who always doubted his creativity.

In the same video, he showed how the interior of the Benz E300 looked after its upgrade. Many loved it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ndiya said:

"If u dey civilized country, you for don enter jail for all this your upgrade."

hamzaibrahim0937 said:

"Please I want to upgrade my 2000 model please reply me."

Talk said:

"E 300 and you put maybach front."

mk said:

"E make sense no be lie."

barkahena said:

"I no wan upgrade na direct factory build I want."

LadBell asked:

"Bro are u gonna upgrade the dashboard too?"

He replied:

"It’s android and steering wheel you will change..dashboard is the same thing."

Kenny Pathons asked:

"Can you upgrade glk 2010 to 2015 with taping gear and dashboard?"

Matt Chukwuka

My brother, abeg does Toyota Avalon ship 2008 get any upgrade?

Nino_Dk9900

"In terms of upgrading you are the best I’ll patronize very soon."

kellyB205 asked?

"You fit upgrade ML 2010 to 2018 or 2020."

He replied:

"No."

Man's spotless 1999 Mercedes Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @realibraheem6, showed off his 1999 Mercedes-Benz W202 in a video and was so proud of the ride. The car looks spotless.

A TikTok clip of the ride, which has gone viral, showed that some exterior care had been carried out on the car. Its rims looked classy.

Another E300 upgraded

In similar news, a TikTok account (@ckautos) showed the moments a Mercedes Benz ML350 2008 model was upgraded to a 2013 version.

According to the voiceover in the video, a customer who wanted the remodelling brought the car to the @ckautos' workshop. A part of the clip showed the moment a panel beater reconstructed the booth.

