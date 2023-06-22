An old Mercedes Benz car upgraded from its 1999 version to 2013 with an exterior body facelift has stirred reactions

The car was repainted white while its rear still maintained its W202 form with little or nothing touched

TikTokers who saw the video were divided between a group praising the upgrade and those who said it was unneeded

A video showing an upgraded Mercedes Benz in Nigeria got many people wondering how the car specialist did it.

After its upgrade, the car was painted white. The bumper looks very much like a 2013 vehicle. Its former 1999 look is only detectable from its back.

1999 Mercedes Benz remodelled

The front of the car looks very much convincing. Mixed reactions trailed the car on TikTok. Many said it should be illegal to make an upgrade that spans many years.

Some believed that the 1999 W202 model was better than the upgrade. The clip was shared by @abuja_auto_cars.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thatceejay said:

"One day person go enter prison because of upgrade."

Michael said:

"Nah that's called ruining not upgrading the w202 is better looking."

TM Houses said:

"This should be illegal Lool, madd dangerous!!!"

OGHENEGAVRAYE said:

"2013 for front 1999 for back confuse your enemies."

mohd and 126,078 Others said:

"This should be illegal."

chukwuebuka esomunu said:

"Nooo you go give me my money back oo you no upgrade the back oo."

Ernesto Sucre687 said:

"This upgrade no grade at all."

Solomon asked:

"Why you no show us interior?"

anastasioamzic said:

"I mean you can do this legit on the c coupe from 2001 to 2009 because there is one like that already."

dmoszkovsky said:

"I like how the edge of the W204 headlight fits side line of the W202 tho."

Janis Toni said:

"Spent more money on the parts what the car is acc worth."

