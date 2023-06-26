In a recent social media post, a young lady found great amusement in her mother's friends, who showed up dressed in Yoruba Asoebi attire for a civil wedding

In a video, the lady jokingly questioned the choice of Asoebi for such an event; however, to her surprise, the post generated a flood of positive comments

People lauded the Yoruba community for their unwavering commitment to their cultural traditions

In a hilarious social media post, a young lady laughed at her mother and her friends, who arrived impeccably dressed in Yoruba Asoebi attire for a civil wedding.

In the video clip, she questioned the rationale behind selecting Asoebi for a civil wedding, expressing her amusement.

Women attend a court wedding in Asoebi. Photo Source: TikTok/@tejjtheblogger

Source: TikTok

However, the post unexpectedly garnered a wave of positive comments.

Netizens praised the young girl for her lighthearted humour and commended the Yoruba community for their unyielding tradition of celebrating such occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The comments celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people and their commitment to upholding age-old customs, even in modern settings like civil weddings.

This lighthearted post reminded many of the significance and diversity of cultural traditions in our society.

Social media reactions as Yoruba women grace civil wedding in Asoebi

@_babygirl450 said:

"Am not surprised, oh my senior sister just got home from her youth service, and my mom threw a party for her; all her friends wore asoebi. I was ."

@omoyemiro said:

"To your question ...WE!!!!! Yorubas, we pick aso ebi for every celebration . I am proud of us ."

@oss_dte said:

"Civil wedding, and you want our Yoruba aunties to not show up without aso ebi?? God forbid abeg. They ate as usual."

@naim_hx said:

"It is a court wedding, not an occasion. As far as it is an occasion, our Yoruba aunties are showing up in their aso ebi abeg."

@o_bonny joked:

"Only yorubas will call Aso ebi for a civil wedding love it!"

Watch the video

Video of beautiful Ghanaian Asoebi ladies leaves Netizens impressed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video of some Ghanaian ladies showing off their outfits at a traditional wedding.

The ladies, the bridesmaids for the ceremony, took turns posing for the camera and flaunting their styles.

Some internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to commend them for their classy looks.

Source: Legit.ng