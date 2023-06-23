@saskid_lae, in a lighthearted video, jestingly called out his wife for her responsible behavior during their visit to her mother

In a playful response, the wife accused him of trying to portray her as an irresponsible wife in front of her mother

The video has gained attention online, with viewers enjoying the couple's humorous exchange and applauding their sense of humor

In a recently shared video by @saskid_lae, was playfully dragging his wife for her responsible behaviour during their visit to her mother.

The video captured the wife picking beans for her mother while expressing her excitement to cook delicious beans at home, mentioning that her mother taught her how to cook them.

However, the husband jokingly exposed her pretence by asking when she last cooked at home, playfully teasing her.

In response, the wife playfully cried out, speaking Yoruba, accusing him of wanting her mother to see her as an irresponsible wife.

The video has garnered attention online, with viewers enjoying the couple's playful banter and appreciating their sense of humour.

Social media reactions as man exposes wife pretence on Video

@omoboriowo_gold:

"I love the mother-in-law. She goes with the flow on the money part ( she said ma bi mi) ."

@celynrosee said:

"I love the way your mum didn’t tell you the amount. she understands the code ."

@user1716262874900kcee commented:

"When you marry your friend, marriage looks like paradise, but when it's otherwise, hmmmmmmm."

@rayshmore38 said:

"Nobody says anything about mother-in-law. And Ola looks alike; the resemblance nis something elsethe as if she gave birth to Ola."

@ariyike19:

"Ola can pretend which one eh wey she Dey use….But to be sincere, she’s just trying to give the mother-in-law her respect I love you guys."

Watch the funny video:

