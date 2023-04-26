A video of some Ghanaian ladies showing off their outfits at a traditional wedding has gone viral

The ladies who are the bridesmaids for the ceremony, took turns posing for the camera and flaunting their styles

Some internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to commend them for their classy looks

Ghanaian aseobi fashion is gradually winning the hearts of many Nigerians due to its classy and almost-minimalist looks.

A video currently trending on social media serves as yet another proof that this is true.

Photos of the asoebi ladies. Credit: @osei_douglas_live

Source: Instagram

Wedding vlogger, @osei_douglas_live recently posted a video showing the ladies rocking some gorgeous blue dresses.

The video sees each lady posing for the camera before doing a catwalk as they show off their stunning ensembles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

With little or no cleavage in sight and moderately high openings on the dresses, the ladies looked fabulous.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react to video of asoebi ladies

Several internet users applauded the ladies, complimenting them for their decent dress and classy makeup looks.

Check out some comments below:

_chimdiyah:

"Trust me when i say “ when I see Ghanaian asoebi ladies , I know, “ decently dressed, no crazy makeup."

_ekiuwa:

"Thank you all for dressing decently & beautifully."

thetopazbrand:

"Covered up ladies>>>>>>>"

faithgadaffir22:

"You can still be an ashawo and dress decent I so much love this no be all this girls way wan kill person for another person party with flashy clothes."

shadesof_udee:

"You can tell how responsible the bride is by her friends."

se_gilola:

"I love these fabrics!! This is not lace is it? The outfits are gorgeous!"

"Tacky and Tasteless" - Fashion police drag asoebi lady over revealing outfit

When it comes to asoebi fashion, ladies tend to be as stylish, classy and as daring as possible. Sometimes, a little too daring - as is the case in a video currently making the rounds online.

In the clip, two asoebi ladies show off their dance moves with what appears to be one of the groomsmen.

While the dance isn't out of place for a wedding, the dress design of one of the asoebi ladies has left many people appalled and some, angry.

Source: Legit.ng