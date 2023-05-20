A Nigerian lady was super excited when an amazing asoebi package arrived at her residence in Abuja

Showing off the manicure set and face wash device that came with it, many wondered how much she paid

Female TikTokers said they were surprised by the thoughtfulness that went into the asoebi package

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the also ebi package she got for the wedding she was about to attend.

The lady (@_chimbusomma) opened the package first to reveal a "Thank you" card. There is a face wash device in the package. The basket also came with a pedicure set.

Many wanted to know how much the lady paid. Photo source: @_chimbusomma

Source: TikTok

Lady got asoebi package

People who saw the accessories with the asoebi bouquet were interested in knowing how much she paid for the package.

There were TikTokers in her video's comment section who tried to guess the price, saying she must have spent heavily for the asoebi.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

zee's eats&treats said:

"How much is the asoebi."

Gifty said:

"If you invite me like this why I no go attend."

FEDA said:

"I’m very interested in how much you paid for the Asoebi."

Ope Aderogba said:

"They added the lining to be used for the cloth. How many thousands did you pay gangan?"

Kaddy said:

"How much? 500k abi ? Talk true."

Ehnie said:

"Abuja Aso ebi 250k plus this package na 500k."

Wendysluxury said:

"Very classy and unique ....I’m sha concerned about how much you people paid for asoebi."

ruttylove said:

"Na dis kind wedding i wan Dey go now."

user8474446899958 said:

"I just followed u bcos of ur name. Its a name I wanted to give my daughter I never had after 3 lovely boys."

Jolasun_Oye said:

"Ok ... what i want to know is if u paid for it or not? i want to confirm something."

Esty John said:

"Definitely doing this for my Asoebi girls. But there’s no way this Asoebi is 20/25k. It’s definitely more and the bride is thoughtful."

Source: Legit.ng