A pregnant Nigerian lady has made a passionate appeal, on social media, to her ex-boyfriend who left her

While noting that she is not asking him to come back into her life, she begged him to only take responsibility for the child

She lamented tearfully over being through so much pain owing to catering for her pregnancy alone

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after getting pregnant for her former boyfriend.

In an emotional video she put up on TikTok, the lady begged her ex-boyfriend to take responsibility for his unborn child.

She begged her ex-boyfriend to take responsibility. Photo Credit: @dabbieofficial2

Source: TikTok

She clarified that her intention is not to get him back into her life, but for him to take responsibility only.

According to her, she has been through so much pain alone and has been asked to leave the house by her parents after they learnt of her pregnancy.

She wondered why her ex would make her suffer more and reminded him that the child is his.

"Pls I beg you ...Come and take care of ur child ....You don’t expect me to have this baby alone ...I’m not asking you to come back to my life All I want is for you to take responsiblity for ur child nothing more ‍♀️...I’ve already been through so much pain ....why making me suffer more ...????#dabbieofficial2 This ur child o ...Pls," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

People react to the pregnant lady's video

maryshieh1 said:

"Hi beautiful Dont beg for him dont .j also went through that he left when j needed him tha most but guess who came, God came."

Arnold said:

"My dear I know the kind of pain you are going through right now but have faith and keep that pregnancy I feel your pain."

Abagrant said:

"Dear,don’t worry everything will be fine,pray to God ,the same is happening to me but I put my trust to God."

Ola mummy said:

"You don’t need to cry on social media some people are heartless stand strong and work hard God will be with you and send helper to you."

Manish Fam said:

"Can’t believe some dude in the comments said mbu “it slid out and she put it back in” in a hypersonic speed."

GENTU JOJO said:

"Just imagine say dis your cry no record so you go cry again."

Lady discovers she's pregnant after being dumped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had discovered she was pregnant after her boyfriend dumped her.

A pained Daniels revealed that she tried to take out the baby using herbs but was unsuccessful. Daniels eventually kept the child and shared on TikTok her journey into motherhood. She started by showing off her baby bump and how she gave birth in the hospital.

"I found out I was already few months pregnant for my ex who abandoned me. I took up courage to keep the child since herbs and pills couldn't take it out," she wrote.

