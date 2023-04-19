A Nigerian lady has shared her journey into motherhood after finding out she was pregnant for her ex-boyfriend

The heartbroken lady found out about her pregnancy months after being dumped and tried to take it out to no avail

She went on to share how she handled the situation and the lessons she took from the stubborn child's determination to come to the world

A Nigerian lady identified as Micky Daniels said she found out she was pregnant months after her boyfriend dumped her.

A pained Daniels revealed that she tried to take out the baby using herbs but it was unsuccessful.

Micky Daniels finds out she is pregnant. Photo Credit: @mickybambam1

Source: TikTok

Daniels eventually kept the child and shared on TikTok her journey into motherhood. She started by showing her baby bump and how she delivered her in the hospital.

"I found out I was already few months pregnant for my ex who abandoned me. I took up courage to keep the child since herbs and pills couldn't take it out," she wrote.

Daniels said people mocked her for keeping the child. She gave a lengthy narration about how it all panned out: She wrote:

"It was like a dream but now it’s reality. I am a complete woman. I was mocked by so many friends and lunatics when I decided to keep you since you really came to stay, many said I should still try aborting you again which my conscience wouldn’t let me cause I once tried twice with herbs and pills, but getting to the scan the doctor said you're kicking fine.

"Then I realized you came for a reason and that reason must be accomplished see the beauty I would have killed because I wasn’t in a relationship with her dad anymore, i cried almost all the night, it wasn’t easy on me, I spent a lot and more.

"No man was there to assist me apart from my friends that did the little they can @Iam_ruthedwin❤️ @Peace Happiness627 @Amazing @Juline25 I was becoming depressed as the day goes by, i think of how to take good care of you, I decided to start working until my 8 months when I resigned due to much stress. In all you came out so soon, labour started by 12 pm and by 4 pm you out. Most women i met in the hospital have been In labour for days but you decided not to stress me.

"I love you with all my heart Princess Jasmine ❤️ and I believe daddy loves you too. Indeed your a gift from God and no man nor woman born of a woman can cut your life short help me welcome my pride guys."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Viv_001 said:

"Congratulations darling,you made a right decision may GOD provide all what you need to take care of her AMEN."

Francisca Jude said:

"Am super proud of u you really went through a lotBt God came true for you big Congratulations mama."

Nnennaya Edwin said:

"Congratulations this is Simone hospital aba very good place."

Lisa said:

"The child want to come and see the world."

Kindly_yohmee said:

"Congratulations, I’m in the same situation God help me."

