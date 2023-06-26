A Nigerian grandma's reaction to a fighting scene, in a movie showing on TV, has elicited reactions online

The old woman was emotional and got closer to the TV as she barked orders at the actors involved

Many netizens found her behaviour hilarious and made references to how their grannies would have reacted

A grandma attempted to get involved after a fighting scene came on during a movie showing on television.

A relative of the old woman, who made the clip available on TikTok, joked that the actors were lucky her grandma was not there.

She got worked up. Photo Credit: @charlesselrahc61

Source: TikTok

In the clip, two actors were having a heated exchange which got physical and this sent the woman into a frenzy.

She got closer to the TV and barked orders at the actors in Igbo language. She kept gesticulating as if the actors could hear her.

She was so invested in the movie. Her action left netizens in stitches. Many people compared her to their grannies.

Watch the video below:

Grandma's reaction got many talking

Joyskid@ said:

"No b destiny b that?"

bobby said:

"Lol she's like my grandma."

christiana idorenyin said:

"Good for them mama."

☺️Brainer said:

"Mama don provoke."

Ogwallet101 said:

"Chaii how wish I had grandma."

Diamond favour said:

"I remember my grandma too when she was in our house and anytime she watches gangaa we will always cry because of the maltreatment given to gangaa."

Miss maya said:

"Na the luck wey dem get be that."

