A pained man who claimed his wife cheated on him narrated how he caught her with a boy in a market in Aba

Narrating how much he has suffered, he spoke about how his wife and her family misled him into getting an international passport in place of a car

Many people laughed in a court as the man tabled his case before a judge, highlighting ways he had been cheated

A married Nigerian man has in a court narrated how his wife cheated on him. He said he always saw a boy around her.

According to him in a video, many people always asked him if the boy was her wife's brother, going by how close they were.

Man in unfaithful marriage

The man said he kept telling people he did not know the boy. According to him, a man told him he saw his wife hugging the same boy.

The man said she denied it when he confronted the woman, and he had to make her follow him to where the boy was. Unknown to the alleged lover that she was her husband, the boy wanted to embrace her again.

When the woman saw how dramatically her husband reacted, she ran into the shop to hide. In another clip, the man spoke about how his wife's family misled him to get a passport and visa to travel out instead of getting a car.

Watch one of their videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Darasimi said:

"So this is love….he even was cried."

user3846843884660 said:

"Brother you made a mistake, don't listen to anybody in your marriage, you didn't get them red-handed so you can conclude."

Rukkie Moe said:

"This man is a good man."

Wheezy_2dw said:

"Na wa oo. Things Dey sup. But the man no calm down observe. He reacted very fast."

aloysiuslove said:

"Many things dey happen between apprentice and oga madam oo especially this ariaria int'l mkt aba."

Staff midwife said:

"It hurts differently to be betrayed by your loved ones."

Brenniey Brenda said:

"Some men really use to go through a lot in the hands of their wives but society sees them as weak when the speak up."

