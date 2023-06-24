A beautiful black woman got so emotional after securing her Australian citizenship with the help of her husband

In an emotional video, she knelt before her physically challenged husband and thanked him for his support

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who gushed over the deep affection between the duo

A black woman is thankful to her physically challenged husband after obtaining her Australian citizenship.

According to her, she has been working towards gaining her Australian citizenship for five years and it was only possible with the help of her husband.

Black woman in tears as she becomes Australian citizen

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, she was seen kneeling in front of her physically challenged husband and appreciating him for his support throughout the years.

She also confessed her love for him and assured him she will always be there for him.

In her words:

"You made everything possible, I couldn't do it. Thank you so much I love you. Thank you. I couldn't do this without you. For the last 5 years, you have supported me. Even when I doubted things, you did it for me, God bless u so much.

"Thank you for supporting me my darling, I really appreciate it and I will always be there for you. You made everything possible, I couldn't do it. Thank you so much. I love you so much.

"I got so emotional after receiving my Australian citizenship. I thanked my husband deeply from my heart for being a supportive husband throughout our marriage I couldn't do this without God and my husband.

"He is an angel in human form. I love him so much and my prayer is to spend more quality time together."

Reactions as woman thanks disabled husband after acquiring Australian Citizenship

The video has stirred reactions from netizens who felt the woman had achieved her mission.

@Daphix567 added:

"Mission accomplished baby gal."

@MamakeBRIAN wrote:

"Love is blind but here is all about money ladies aki."

@Shiro Yaniss Nganga commented:

"The reason I took business class."

@shillah377 replied:

I don't want to judge u but I think the mission is done."

@petermichy545 said:

"Now u r a citizen. Find the love of ur life now."

@Queen latifa reacted:

"It's like getting a degree after so much hard work."

@Jabuka said:

"The goal has been achieved."

@Heather wrote:

"Hehehe I can’t wait to know what’ll happen in the next 5years now that she has gotten what she waited for in the last 5 years."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng