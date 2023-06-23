Two Nigerian teenagers are set to take their relationship to the next level by walking down the aisle

The husband-to-be, a 19-year-old cake artist, took to social media to break the news of their engagement

Photos of the young lovebirds elicited mixed reactions as people expressed surprise at their decision

At a time when people their age are still trying to figure out their lives, two teenagers are set to tie the knot in style.

A 19-year-old cake artist announced, via TikTok, that he has engaged his girlfriend who is 17.

The young boy engaged his 17-year-old young lover. Photo Credit: @vhikkyedibles

Source: TikTok

The young model excitedly shared their couple's photoshoot on the platform, tagging themselves as the youngest couple ever.

He, however, did not tell when their marriage would be coming up, as he urged people to share their thoughts on his engagement.

"You come to love ❤️not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly…..share your thoughts people has said a lot," he wrote while sharing their photos.

See their photos below:

The young couple caused a stir online with their engagement

Thrxshaa 4 real said:

"Congrats happy marriage may u always cc Joy and happiness in ur marriage."

chinnyjettie2023 said:

"Cos wat impresses u at 17 can irritate u at 23 n counting,pls pass d bloom of youth,build urself!"

muluhwopong243 said:

"Congratulations to you both, may the joy of the Lord continue to be your strength in this journey of marriage."

Eina said:

"I got married at 18 and I was still in school, my son is in grade 2 now and am a proud single mother."

Akiragrace said:

"God will protect this marriage,there won't be a single dad or mom in there future in Jesus name.

"God will put edge of fire sorround them."

@trust nobody on earth said:

"I remember getting married at 16 now I'm working hard as single mother to pay school fees for my kids."

Amira said:

"Please take your time build your marriage always remember the love that got u together and cast out evil.

"Wish u strength patience and joy."

Nigerian boy, 20, marries girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 20-year-old Nigerian boy had married a young girl.

The lad boasted about them being the youngest couple ever, stating they deserved to be in the Guinness Book of Records.

He shared, on TikTok, a video from their traditional wedding, which was held in a South Eastern state. The lad, who is royalty, was seen dancing as guests and well-wishers sprayed money on him.

Source: Legit.ng