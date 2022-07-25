An oyinbo lady identified as Onye ocha Jesus has advised fellow ladies to get into relationships with married men

The beautiful lady in her recent post on TikTok gave ladies four reasons to make a Nigerian man their husband

Apart from being physically appealing, the lady also noted that Nigerian men treat ladies like queens and never cheat

A beautiful white lady popularly known as Onye ocha Jesus, has shared her opinion about Nigerian men.

In a post shared via her official account, the lady who is married to a Nigerian man, advised women to follow her footsteps for four reasons.

According to her, Nigerian men make good husbands because they treat ladies like queens and also look good physically.

Oyinbo lady advises girls to marry Nigerian Photo Credit: @onye ocha Jesus

Source: UGC

She added that Nigerian men never cheat on their partners and also ensure that their partners learn to make Nigerian delicacies. The video was shared via her official TikTok account @onye_ocha_Jesus.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mixed reactions trail the video

While some Nigerians agreed with her, others kicked against the part where she insisted that Nigerian men don't cheat.

@ilerioluwa90 said:

"You say WHAT?"

@realestbabe reacted:

"Did she say they never cheat ."

@richjago342 commented:

"We should not tell her yet make the guy get papers first"

@prettynickky2 stated:

"Osino they never cheat my love go and ask old takers ."

@marvex0521 added:

"The first thing I said after what she said last was 'Ahhh'...omode did not know OGUN dey call ham EFO ."

@sassy_bella758:

"The last part please say some are faithful but majority are professional cheaters. But you on point for the rest ."

Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo as she gushes about her loving husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo woman has taken to social media to gush about her Nigerian husband.

The oyinbo woman identified as Nwanyi Ocha who is a mother of three praised her Anambra born husband for taking a chance on their love.

The woman who is a professional blogger thanked her husband for being in good husband in their marriage of five years.

Source: Legit.ng