A Nigerian microbiologist has stirred mixed reactions on social media after she showcased her hubby online

Sharing their beautiful photoshoot, she said he still loves her genuinely despite her bad character

While many netizens celebrated with her, there were those who aimed a dig at her plus-size husband

A Nigerian fashionista, identified as Sharon, has caused a stir with her TikTok post showcasing her man.

The post contained their fine photoshoot, alongside an honest message of praise directed at her husband.

Sharon hails her hubby for his genuine love. Photo Credit: (@sharon_necherem_)

Sharon said her plus-size husband still loves her genuinely in spite of her bad character.

"Even with my bad character he still loves me genuinely," wording in her video reads.

Her message earned her commendation and saw some netizens troll her. Many netizens, however, advised her to ignore the trolls and sent her kind words.

Watch the video below:

People react to Sharon's post

jenny bebe said:

"Love sweet, congratulations dear keep loving each other."

praiseamanda3 said:

"Awwwwn Congratulations baby girl❤️I tap from your blessing."

Monday D Dang 45th said:

"Congratulations sis.

"May God guide you through the journey of love.

"May God bless ur new home.

"Amen."

user9658873358821 said:

"Why won't he love you?. congratulations darling, may the love last forever."

user Olawunmi said:

"He no get choice then to love you."

Zehio1808 said:

"Una no get joy for this comment section aswear congratulations to you sis."

onyi_080 said:

"You go cook food for house tire...

"Congrats to you dear."

Mrs Sumo said:

"Lol my darling sister it’s your happiness don’t go after their comments ask alone he brings you happiness that all my sister care less about them."

