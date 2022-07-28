A Nigerian lady has celebrated her boyfriend who caught her cheating more than once but still accepted her

According to the lady named Abike Adesupo, her boyfriend loves her so much despite the fact that she cheated on him

Social media users have however tackled her in the comment section with most of them criticizing their kind of love

A Nigerian lady identified as Abike Adesupo has shared her experience with boyfriend whom she claims loves her so much.

In a recent post which she shared via TikTok, she revealed that she has cheated on her boyfriend three times with another man.

Surprisingly, her boyfriend has refused to call it quits with her despite the fact that she has betrayed his trust severally.

Lady celebrates boyfriend for standing by her Photo Credit: @habyke27

She shared a video of both of them dancing excitedly while noting that he is so much in love with her.

Nigerians react as lady confesses to cheating

@king_hyna said:

"Na y u no go fi stop to dey cheat even if u marry if to say em leave u that time way em catch you, u for no say to cheat na bad tin. Yeye back."

@johnnydepp0917 commented:

"Na 4 news I c ur post b4 I run come here. Normally love is blind, wait make him eye open first."

@bjformat wrote:

"Cuz he took you back don't mean he love you, he's just yet to find a replacement."

@biggbouncee reacted:

"3 times is nvr a mistake, she'll Continue cheating."

@carcode_automech noted:

" Keep it up my dear, ur breakfast is not done yet ."

Watch the video below:

23-year-old lady opens up in video as she marries her Boyfriend's 89-Year-old dad after catching him cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady has married her boyfriend's father who is aged 89 years after reportedly catching him cheating on her.

A Photo of the 23-year-old lady and her older new husband was shared on Instagram by a media blog The Savoy Show.

Responding to trolls that greeted her action, the lady slammed people for branding her a h*oe. In a video shared by the same media blog, she spoke about how her boyfriend, now her ex, cheated on her with different women, including her friends.

