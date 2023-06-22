A Nigerian lady's interracial marriage has earned the admiration of many people on social media

A Nigerian lady, who married a man of Indian descent, has shown off her husband and children with pride.

She says she is not lucky but just blessed to have such a lovely immediate family.

The interracial couple's marriage is blessed with two kids. Photo Credit: @adamavishaljalloh

While it is unclear when they tied the knot, the couple's union is blessed with two beautiful children - a boy and a girl.

In a clip she shared, the lady danced gently beside her husband, who carried their male child on his arm.

Their daughter sat on a bicycle in front of them. Many ladies expressed great admiration for her fine family.

People gush over the interracial couple

user6562650530482 said:

"So cute I also need a man from that side."

user972922064 said:

"I am so so happy i wish i can also get married to a white guy too."

Ellen said:

"Abi no only me dey fear to marry white man."

@cynty baby said:

"Where una dey see oyibo marry.

"Congrats."

lindaacquah961 said:

"You are indeed blessed with such a wonderful family."

verony said:

"I also want oyibo man where I go get am…show me the way sister."

sommy said:

"Aunty abeg ur husband get bro."

blessing nwokorie2020 said:

"Wow, what a sweet and beautiful family I tap from you dear You're blessed."

Nigerian man weds Indian lady in colourful wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video from the wedding of a Nigerian man and his Indian bride.

The clip shared by @grakeshots on the platform has gathered over 600k views as netizens gushed over the lovebirds.

Dressed in Indian attire, the lovebirds were joined as a couple in a colourful wedding like in Bollywood movies. The bride had golden bracelets and was covered up save her face and palms. Social media users shared their thoughts on the interracial wedding as they hailed the couple.

Source: Legit.ng