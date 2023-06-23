A young lady was delighted that she eventually commenced work on the land she bought some years back in Lagos state

With resources available for the work, the lady took the project from the foundation straight to the lintel level

Many social media users who saw the building with roofing, burglary, and doors praised her on TikTok

A young Nigerian lady has got many people praising her online after she showed how she sacrificed heavily to have her own house.

The lady (@stylebyammy) said she had bought her piece of land four years before she started. At the beginning of the video she shared on TikTok, the lady held a shovel and posed with it.

Mother helps daughter on building site

While her building work was ongoing, her mother joined bricklayers in sand-filling the house's flooring.

Seconds into the clip, the lady took the project to a roofing level. She also fixed very beautiful windows and doors.

favourchidimaisra said:

"To God Almighty be the glory Amen. Congratulations dear."

bella said:

"Congratulations."

favourchidimaisra said:

"To God Almighty be the glory Amen, congratulations dear."

Wesley said:

"Congratulations more wins."

Iwantyouback said:

"Oboi make una try dey use cement hold una block o, because na sand I dey see so."

Cherryblinks2 said:

"Wow congratulations darling."

ayo said:

"Yes ooo dreams do come true."

handsome said:

"Congratulations I tapped from your grace Ma."

fidel said:

"Congratulations to u Nne oma.. more wins."

Mercy Gold said:

"Congratulations dear I tap frm ur blessing."

