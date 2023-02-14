A colourful interracial wedding involving a Nigerian man and his Indian partner has got netizens gushing

Like in Bollywood movies, the lovebirds tied the knot in a lovely occasion patterned after the Asian country's tradition

Some social media users wondered how the lovebirds did it considering their different races and celebrated their union

A footage from the wedding of a Nigerian man and his Indian lover has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok.

The clip shared by @grakeshots on the platform has massed over 600k views as netizens gushed over the lovebirds.

Nigerian man weds Indian lady. Photo Credit: @grakeshots

Source: TikTok

Dressed in Indian attires, the lovebirds were joined as a couple in a colorful wedding like those seen in Bollywood movies.

The bride had golden bracelets and was completely covered up, save for her face and arms which were visible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users shared their thoughts on the interracial wedding as they hailed the couple.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Senyonjo Denismaaso said:

"Slowly by slowly world will be a very great loving place."

Neemart said:

"Congratulations and happy marriage life.

"Oh lord this is what I pray for."

Lovely boy said:

"Love ❤️is peace ✌️that's what we need in this world."

user2744256581533 said:

"Wow this is beautiful.

"Congratulations to you both."

FEEZA said:

"It must have been very hard to reach this day❤️❤️happy for u both congratulations."

vendettalady5 said:

"Beautiful, we need to come together more often we are all human ♥it's good to show the world love does not see color, blessings to u both."

Family disowns man for marrying an Indian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was disowned by his family for marrying an Indian lady.

A Facebook user identified as Fourth Son Reborn shared the 29-year-old man's story on the social media platform, saying he met him at a place where he had gone to negotiate a deal.

The man's family went on to request that he refunded the $40k (N17.7 million) they spent on his master's education.

Over a period of 18 months, the man paid up the money to his parents and was accepted by his wife's family.

Source: Legit.ng