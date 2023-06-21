Man received call from ex-girlfriend who claimed he was the father of her four-year-old daughter

Ex-girlfriend was pregnant before marrying her husband who thought the girl was his

The man was confused and sought advice on how to handle the troubling situation

A man who had been happily married for over two years and had just welcomed his first child with his wife was shocked to receive a phone call from his ex-girlfriend last week.

She congratulated him on his new baby and then dropped a bombshell: she claimed that her first-born daughter, who was four years old, was actually his biological child.

Man discovers he has a daughter with ex-girlfriend

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was perplexed and asked her how that was possible.

She explained that she had been two months pregnant when she married her husband, who thought the girl was his own.

She said she decided not to tell him the truth because she did not want to lose him or cause any trouble.

The man said he did not know what to do or how to feel.

He loved his wife and his newborn son, but he also felt a connection to the girl he had never met.

He wondered if he should tell his wife about the situation or keep it a secret.

He also wondered if he should try to be involved in the girl’s life or respect the boundaries of his ex-girlfriend’s marriage.

Edith Tochukwu said:

"What should you do how? If you like don't face your family. Drama kings and queens everywhere."

Chinelo Florence wrote:

"I been wan vex for that comment, but after remembering wetin Dorothy do me years ago, I had to support the comment with a bowl of well pounded fufu."

Grace Uchenna also commented:

"This lady want to destroy this man sha."

