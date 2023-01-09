A video of a man sending his baby mama and their children out of his house over an altercation has gone viral

According to the video, the woman's offense was questioning him for returning to the house so late

The clip left netizens divided as many persons knocked the man for his action considered insensitive

A man has kicked out his baby mama and their children for questioning why he returned home late.

The incident captured in a short clip has been viewed over a million times and stirred massive reactions on social media.

She questioned him for coming home late. Photo Credit: @nai.bankss

In the clip, the man stood at the entrance of the house from where he kept throwing out the lady's clothes.

With a toddler in her arms, the lady tried to struggle with the man as she questioned his action over what she said.

Her voice almost quivered as she helplessly tried to stand up to him to no avail.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@rashawnstrife said:

"There's definitely more to this story. A man isn't going to kick out his family over a simple, reasonable question. There are severe financial consequences when a man doesn't keep his family together."

@utdmorgan said:

"For those that condole this behaviour, you need to take a long hard look at yourselfs. This is nothing short of disgusting, ok you don’t want to be with the women anymore but why out her through that infront of the kids? Great peranting there."

@AS_Northbank said:

"So many questions, surly those are his kids, how would a random woman with 2 grown kids be living with a random guy, surly she has her own gaff."

@STORMIMFMAYA said:

"This is why all that “let a man fully support you” sh*it will never be me. I will always have my own money and my own sh*it . Y’all make fun of 50/50 females or “independent” women but guess what , my house is mine - can’t put me out . Life lesson : always own sh*it."

@officialhotrod said:

"He already broke up with his family in his head years ago, this nig*ga was just lookin for a reason."

