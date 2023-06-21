In a sweet gesture, @papanation5 surprised his younger sister with an iPhone X, capturing the special moment on video.

As he presented the gift to her, sitting in front of their house holding a broom, seemingly not sure whether he was serious

The online community commended @papanation5 for his display of love and affection towards his sister, highlighting the significance of prioritising family

In a heartwarming TikTok video posted by @papanation5, he surprised his younger sister with an iPhone X.

The video captured the moment he presented the gift to her while she was holding a broom in front of their house.

Boy gifts sis luxury phone, as she rejoices. Photo Source: TikTok/@papanation5

At first, she appeared sceptical, as if she didn't believe him, but he reassured her that the phone was indeed hers. Overwhelmed with joy, she jumped up and embraced him tightly.

The video garnered praise from netizens who admired the brother's love and generosity towards his sister, emphasising the importance of prioritising family over strangers.

The touching gesture showcased the bond between siblings and warmed the viewers' hearts.

Social media reactions as boy surprises sister with iPhone X

@_young_boss1 said:

"Thank God say you no give all those mumu girls dem..the brotherhood loves you."

@issacjsilver said:

"You should have hugged her bro I'm proud of you spoil your sister don't let any guy take her for granted."

@victordavid882 noted:

"Where the phone comes dey you just buy a phone for Yourself say la for kid sis dey play."

@youngodmufasa:

"At first, she thinks, say em don come back house come collect food and sub-Money not knowing that every day is not always the same story ."

@mhorhayor2:

"God bless you as you put smiles on not her face alone but the rest …you will surprise them with billions soon by God’s Grace keep it up bro✌️."

Watch video

Source: Legit.ng