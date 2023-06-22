A young boy was overwhelmed with emotions as he reunited with his biological mother after many years of being apart

The woman, who left him when he was four, made a surprise return and was stunned by his physical transformation

The emotional video melted hearts on social media as people advised the woman not to leave his side again

A Nigerian boy screamed for joy and hugged his mother tightly as they reunited many years after she left.

According to the woman, she left him when he was four and expressed joy that he could still recognise her.

She and her son were emotional. Photo Credit: @queenjenny555

The mother said he did not know she was coming, and in a clip she shared, the boy was all over her as he beamed with an infectious smile.

He hugged her several times and pleaded with his mum never to leave him, saying she should take him along instead.

On the other hand, the woman expressed surprise at how grown her son had become, adding that she missed him.

"I finally met my son after so many years. I left him since he was 4 but he still recognised me. He didn't know I was coming back but his excitement melted my heart.

"All thanks to my maker for this opportunity to see him again," she wrote in the clip.

The reunion clip melted hearts on social media.

Watch the video below:

Emotional reactions trail mother and son reunion

Ellen Ankapong said:

"Am teary...Awww my son always telling me same but cnt get hold of him..hmm."

BIG BABY said:

"Love this,so emotional...after somedays now,mother and son fight go start."

user9191871616170 said:

''So emotional please don't leave him for so long like that."

comfort said:

"So emotional, I can't wait to see my children next month."

sexyflikky said:

"Baby done big pass mother cute tho."

Cynthia Chi Cynthia5 said:

"How do you guy's do this leaving my gurl yesterday to hospital my heart wan fall off."

mamaUki1 said:

"Congratulations sister I tap on this blessing."

smart baby said:

"This is how I wish to hug mine one day congratulations to you both."

