A Nigerian lady went to the market to shop for the things she needs at home and a video showed the things she bought

In the video, she told her TikTok followers that she went to the market with N180,000 to buy different consumables

In the end, she displayed the times that the money could buy, and many people went to the comment section to have a say

A viral video shows a Nigerian woman who went shopping for foodstuff and other household consumables.

TikTok user, Mabel said she went to the New Market, Artisan Enugu where she bought the things she would need at home.

The lady shopped for foodstuff and other household consumables. Photo credit: TikTok/@iam_mabel4.

Source: TikTok

When she got to the market with her sister, she parked her car and visited different sections of the market to get the foodstuff and provisions.

Lady who went shopping stunned people with plenty items she bought

Some of the things she bought included eggs, fresh tomatoes, tinned tomatoes, washing detergents, provisions, pepper, fresh meat and so many other things.

The video shows that the lady bought the things in bulk, meaning it might take a long time before she will revisit the market.

When she unveiled everything she was able to buy with the money, some of her followers were stunned.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady spends N180k shopping for foodstuff and consumables

@MIRABEL said:

"Let the poor breath, don't suffocate us."

@Ada Aro-okeigbo commented:

"You for tell us the prices of the stuff wey you buy."

@Zinny’s beauty said:

"Omo this your 180k no dey finish?"

@oluwabunmikolawol said:

"Omo life na different level. Some na just 20k dey follow dem go market and some no even get, may God bless us all."

@Annybaby said:

"Madam let the poor breathe. Don't suffocate me please. Take that responsibility."

@Veracruz said:

"Nigeria money no get head. My hubby gave me 100k for provisions and asked me to bring change home."

