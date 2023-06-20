A mother who had always prayed to God to mark her next birthday in her house got her prayers answered

Unknown that the house her son was building for her was already completed and painted, the woman walked into it

After several prayers, thinking it was another person's building, the woman shouted when she was told it was hers

A Nigerian man made his mother reap the fruits of motherhood as he built a beautiful house for her.

While building the house, he planned with his brothers not to let her know the place until it was completed. They always showed the woman an uncompleted three-bedroom house as the one they were building for her.

Mother's house dream fulfilled

In 2023, the mother insisted that she would celebrate her birthday in the house, no matter how unfinished. She said she had already told God she would mark the birthday there.

Her son (@dewaleosupa) took her to the new house, telling her to go, and thanked the owner for how he has always helped them keep their building materials. They also told her the man promised to build a gate for her uncompleted house.

When the woman was eventually told it was the house her son had been building for her, she shouted and kept quiet for several seconds in a video before dancing to show her joy.

KAOCOUTURESFABRICS said:

"The fact that she was happy not knowing it’s hers means she is a very good mother."

harnikeadey said:

"Amen congratulations ma."

beauty_okanlawon said:

"I Tap into this Blessing."

tijanisarat said:

"Congratulations ma, this is fruit of ur labour,it won't b bitter in ur mouth."

Allen said:

"Big Congratulations to your mum and to everyone who made it possible. God will continue to answer all our good secret prayers...Amen."

habifak said:

"Congratulations ma and happy birthday in advance."

