A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her mother and siblings reacted when they saw her newly completed house

In the video, her siblings jumped and screamed out of excitement after they arrived at the compound

Their mother knelt immediately after stepping out of the car and appreciated God for the new achievement

The priceless reaction of a Nigerian mother after seeing her daughter's newly completed house has melted hearts.

A Nigerian lady had taken her mother and siblings to see the mansion she had been building for the family.

Lady takes mum to new mansion Photo Credit: @2classy_ent

Source: TikTok

The family jumped for joy when they saw their new house. In the video, some of the siblings also took turns snapping the new house.

Their mother came out from the car and knelt first to appreciate God for his good work and the big house.

Sharing the video, the happy daughter said:

"Mom and sibling's reaction when they came to see our newly completed house."

Social media reactions

@omekepromise said:

"The mother's reaction, she knelt down first to appreciate God. our mothers are priceless."

@sirtonwhiteturkeyworld added:

"Congratulations oooo I connect biko."

@Queeny wrote:

"My prayer and heart desire Lord. I tap into this blessing."

@thismayor:

"May things of joy not cease in ur family."

@Emy_kayc:

"Awww I love this one siblings win is everyone’s win."

@nwabunwanneijeoma said:

"Congratulations."

@user7007593736174 Episode added:

"Mothers always thanking God first before any other thing. It's God doing, may God continue to keep our mother's alive and strong to see good news."

@WendyRupert commented:

"Congratulations."

@JINA_ reacted:

"Congratulations heavenly father I need this soon."

@Abigail wrote:

"I tap into this blessings In Jesus name, my family and I will testify same soon."

@Mimi Uju replied:

"This ur house Dey enter my eye Aswear congratulations mama."

Watch the video below:

Man based abroad returns home to see mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man got emotional after he returned from Dubai to see the mansion his family built for him.

According to his video shared on TikTok, the man would send money to his family to help in building his house while he worked hard in Dubai. Fortunately for him, they didn't disappoint or misuse the money, as seen in his reaction upon coming face to face with the edifice.

In the clip, he went on his knees before the mansion and lifted both hands in appreciation to God. His family members watched him as they were at the gate to receive him. The excited returnee bounced into the building beaming with joy.

Source: Legit.ng