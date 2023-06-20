Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a young woman having a fun time with her grown son

They behaved like kids while looking at the camera, with the young man back-carrying his mother later on

Many netizens gushed over how young the lady looks, with some mistaking them for a couple playing

A video of a grown lad playing around with his young-looking mother has caused quite a stir on social media.

Sharing the lovely video on TikTok, the woman urged netizens not to allow anyone to tell them they are too old to play with their mums.

Mother and son played sweetly. Photo Credit: @isloveuk

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the mother and son made cute faces as they looked into the camera. That scene was followed up with another of the boy attempting to back-carry his mum.

He eventually succeeded quite to her excitement. The excited mum spread her hands as her son struggled to remain on his feet with her on his back.

The clip amassed over 300k views as netizens hailed the duo. Some thought they are lovers.

Watch the video below:

People thought they are young lovers

oluwafunmilola said:

"Ooooooh my God.....awwwwwwwwwwwI so much love this....my son does to me too...mama, u once backed him,played with him...so let him play with u too..."

Muhaisin said:

"May Lord provide & protect our Moms and for those who lost their's i pray enternal peace to find them."

Fleximax said:

"I thought you guys were a couple before watching your other videos. what a nice relationship.I envy you. Much love from Mauritania."

Zoya said:

"Even tho I’m 20 now but i admire how you raise your son as much as i admire my mom i wish i could be a great mom you two someday InshaAllah."

Rania said:

"You raised this young man well he will not mistreat other woman in his life."

baci148 said:

"Your relationship with your son is literally going to treat him how to respect and treat his woman."

ResinPalace said:

"Their relationship as mother and son is adorable mashallah."

Vivi said:

"I thought se was your gf, good for u ma'am u look young ma Sha Allah."

Source: Legit.ng