A Nigerian father recently conducted a 'homemade' test on his son to find out if he was truly his biological child

In a hilarious clip, the funny father made some gestures with his face and asked his son to follow suit

The video has kept netizens in stitches as many promised to carry out the same funny test on their kids

A Nigerian father has shared a funny video of himself carrying out a test on his little son named Orji.

The father who referred to the test as a 'homemade DNA test' asked the boy to copy his gestures.

He twisted his face in different ways and asked the boy to follow suit. The little boy happily did but failed to make some gestures correctly. This made his dad scream 'you sure say you be my son?'

Social media reactions

@thelmachinyere said:

"I no know wetin dey always sweet me anytime I see this Orji."

@iamtj_banks commented:

"Papa and pikin make Una no allow pepper enter my wron throat oo."

@chiyekay stated:

"kkkkkkkk Orji for real l think he likes it too even the voke voice you have you he z used kkkkk so we need to see mama Orji think she z so cool abii."

@gracej72 stated:

"He is your photocopy. But which one is our family use to do like this."

@kulujd77 stated:

"Don't think you are harassing him? You are always shouting at him. I know you don't mean it but Orji is rather too young to understand."

@olabisiasaolu added:

"Orji go still go boarding school, you dey disturb d boy baba Orji."

Man discovers he's not the biological father of child after DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young woman has been slammed for trying to pin her child on someone else who isn't the child's biological father.

During a court session, it was revealed that the man whom she claimed was the child's father wasn't his biological dad. This was discovered after a DNA test was conducted on the baby and the supposed father of the child.

When asked if she was aware that the man wasn't the child's biological father, the woman opened up that she knew all along. She also disclosed that she was aware of the child's biological father.

