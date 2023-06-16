"My Bride Price Has Increased": Rich Girl Says After Burning Egg Black First Time Cooking, Shares Video
- In a hilarious TikTok post, a wealthy girl attempted to cook an egg for the first time, but her cooking skills took an unexpected turn
- The video captured the moment she proudly displayed a badly burnt egg in her hand, demonstrating her failed culinary attempt
- With a comical tone, she shared her unconventional cooking advice, suggesting that one should put water on the fire, place the egg in it, and simply go to sleep
In a hilarious TikTok post, a wealthy young girl attempted to cook an egg for the first time, but her culinary skills took a comedic turn as she managed to burn it beyond recognition.
With a burnt egg held up for display, she jovially shared her unconventional cooking instructions: "Just put water on the fire, place the egg in it, and sleep off."
"Bittersweet moment": Hilda Baci bursts into tears at dinner held in her honour, touching clip stirs reactions
The video quickly gained traction, as viewers couldn't resist the laughter brought on by her cooking catastrophe.
She proudly displayed a badly burnt egg in her hand
Adding to the amusement, she humorously claimed that her mother had jokingly increased her bride price due to her disastrous kitchen skills.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The relatable kitchen mishap struck a chord with many, eliciting comments from amused viewers who could certainly empathise with such cooking blunders.
Social media to the girl's failed egg-cooking attempt
@praiseudeogu2:
"Hilda Baci second."
@christianah_taiwo:
"Agba cooker."
@only_one_jhummight noted:
"Dey play ."
@lizzycouture50 said:
"Awwwwn good cook☺️."
@lizzylizzyshow explaines:
"Smokey Egg."yOU TOO TRY ABEG."
@herur5:
"Your bride price is higher than the highest. It’s understandable."
@itz_hanny7:
"In fact you really tried your bride price is 1 billion naira."
"Cutest barrister ever:" Little girl impersonates barrister and stuns viewers with hilarious performance
Watch video:
Nigerian man ends relationship with bae over cooking skills, their chats leak
In a related report, Legit.ng shared how a day-old relationship hit the rocks following a misunderstanding between the lovebirds over food.
The Nigerian man in his 30s took great offence at his new girlfriend's inability to prepare a nice meal.
Despite appeals from the lady that the best of her cooking was yet to come, the young man's mind was made up.
Source: Legit.ng