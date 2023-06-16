In a hilarious TikTok post, a wealthy girl attempted to cook an egg for the first time, but her cooking skills took an unexpected turn

The video captured the moment she proudly displayed a badly burnt egg in her hand, demonstrating her failed culinary attempt

With a comical tone, she shared her unconventional cooking advice, suggesting that one should put water on the fire, place the egg in it, and simply go to sleep

Girl burns egg badly first-time cooking. Photo source: TikTok/@twinzloves

Source: TikTok

The video quickly gained traction, as viewers couldn't resist the laughter brought on by her cooking catastrophe.

Adding to the amusement, she humorously claimed that her mother had jokingly increased her bride price due to her disastrous kitchen skills.

The relatable kitchen mishap struck a chord with many, eliciting comments from amused viewers who could certainly empathise with such cooking blunders.

Social media to the girl's failed egg-cooking attempt

@praiseudeogu2:

"Hilda Baci second."

@christianah_taiwo:

"Agba cooker."

@only_one_jhummight noted:

"Dey play ."

@lizzycouture50 said:

"Awwwwn good cook☺️."

@lizzylizzyshow explaines:

"Smokey Egg."yOU TOO TRY ABEG."

@herur5:

"Your bride price is higher than the highest. It’s understandable."

@itz_hanny7:

"In fact you really tried your bride price is 1 billion naira."

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng