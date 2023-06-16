Using their outstanding Yoruba language rap talents, a group of gifted children enthralled viewers in a thrilling video that soon went viral on Tiktok

Each young rapper brought their unique style and personality to the performance, showcasing a depth of skill beyond their year

Netizens were quick to recognize the children's impressive abilities and appreciated their dedication and passion for music at such a young age

The video, shared by @tomilola048, commenced with a camera focused on a group of kids standing outside a car and eagerly preparing to showcase their freestyle rap skills.

Behind the camera was a man seated comfortably in his car as he captured the captivating moment.

Man discovers Yoruba kids good at rapping. Photo Source: TikTok/@tomilola048

As revealed in the video's caption, the youngsters had approached the two adults, requesting an opportunity to demonstrate their rap abilities.

With the stage set, the kids wasted no time and began taking turns to exhibit their lyrical prowess, delivering impactful and energetic raps in their native Yoruba dialect.

The sheer talent displayed by the children was evident as their words flowed effortlessly, rhythmically syncing with their gestures and expressions.

Once the performance concluded, the man seated in the car engaged the talented kids in a brief conversation.

Curious about their creative process, he inquired about their names and how they typically learn and compose their raps. The youngsters shared that they often write down their rhymes, illustrating their dedication and commitment to their craft.

Encouragement flowed from the man as he acknowledged the potential within the young rappers. He emphasised that with access to a recording studio, their talent and passion could pave the way for future success in the music industry.

The video so far has gathered 72,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Social media reactions to the talented boy's video

@gbenayonpromisese said:

"Olamide, this is your work; God will help you through".

@Mr_lekki001 said:

"This boy's sabi pass portable. Who’s with me ?".

@Tinoleesky said:

"keep it up. God will keep on helping you guys in Jesus' name. Amen".

@mamatshoo said:

"Love you all, but pls tell them not to smoke or be high ...God bless you all...Ur destiny helpers will locate you, IJN".

@itz_holaz said:

"Wow.... these are raw talents; with good mentorship, this is the next big deal; I pray may helper come their way".

Watch video:

