A video of a young talented boy showcasing his impressive technological invention has gone viral on social media

In the viral video, the young boy demonstrated his invention by displaying how it functions, which has drawn a lot of attention

Many who saw the video has applauded his brilliance and acknowledged that his innovation be explored further

A young boy has dazzled many with his creative invention of the car he made with cardboard on TikTok.

In the trending video shared by @inventor59, a young boy could be seen holding a remote as he controlled a car he made of cardboard.

Young talented boy invents paper roll's royce. Photo Source: TikTok/@inventor59

Boy Thrills Many with Cardboard Rolls Royce Invention

The talented inventor went further as he proudly displayed his work, opening the car doors and boot and moving the car with a remote.

The youngster is known to be very creative and has previously displayed his innovative inventions with cardboard on his social media.

The video has received a lot of views and has been widely shared. Netizens have praised the youngster for his creativity and ingenuity.

The video so far has gathered 100,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Social media reaction:

@black_caesar007 said:

"This is cool, bro; keep at it; you will definitely get there; proud of you."

@liljay_x10 said:

"This is Extremely Impressive!"

@basheerahmadyaro said:

"You are amazing blessings will locate you."

@christianvictor__ said:

"Bro needs to study…. robotic engineering."

@oluwadollarz01 said:

"Wow, more wisdom and knowledge, bro and understanding."

@mui.d._ said:

"You will be the best engineer. Keep on climbing."

@berrybaby303 said:

"Na only me never still know my talent for this life…you are so good, bro."

@havii30 said:

"Please keep it up, don't give up u. Havecardboar ; pls, a rare talent."

Source: Legit.ng