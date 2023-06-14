A Nigerian man has reconstructed a generator that uses Premium Motor Spirit to one using cooking gas

A viral video trending on Twitter shows the man in his mechanic workshop explaining how the generator works

He said if a 12.5kg cylinder is filled with cooking gas, it will run a generator and last for three weeks

A mechanic has gone viral after he devised a means to use cooking gas to run a generating set.

Twitter user, Pastor Okezie J Atani, posted the video showing how the generator ran smoothly using cooking gas as an energy source.

The mechanic said 12.5kg of gas could run a generator for three weeks. Photo credit: TikTok/@StFreakingKezy.

Explaining how the generator works by using cooking gas, the mechanic said the fuel tap is removed, and another device is attached to the generator and connected to the gas cylinder.

How many kg of gas can run a generator for three weeks?

He showed a 12.5kg gas cylinder connected to the generator and said if it is filled, it could last for as long as three weeks.

He said using cooking gas to run generators is more cost-effective than using petroleum motor spirit.

The mechanic who is in Owerri said:

"You can now use your cooking gas instead of fuel. You know PMS is very expensive. As you can see, the generator is running smoothly. It is real and the safety is guaranteed."

A litre of PMS is sold above N500 per litre in Nigeria, while cooking gas is sold at N700 per kilogram in some cities, such as Port Harcourt.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react as man uses cooking gas to run generator

"The conversion of fuel generator to cooking gas is an amazing concept. The beauty of it is that you'll have to use fuel again when PMS reduces. I have been using it for the past 1½ years."

@Msolmuzik commented:

"I have a friend using this before but had to abandon it then because gas was expensive but it is economically viable and making sense now."

