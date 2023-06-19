A Nigerian lady who lives in Germany is complaining about how boring it is and that she misses Nigeria

The TikTok creator, Anike Adhey, said she has not seen anyone hawking delicacies such as Gala on the streets

Anike said in Germany, everyone just minds their business, unlike in Nigeria, where she could go to joints and eat pepper soup

A Nigerian lady who resides in Germany has she misses Nigeria. She described the foreign country as boring.

TikTok creator Anike Adhey told her followers on the platform that Germany is unlike Nigeria, where she could easily go out and eat catfish pepper soup.

The lady said she misses Nigeria so much. Photo credit: TikTok/@anikeadhey.

Anike confessed that she was missing Nigeria badly because, over there in Germany, people are just minding their business.

Video of a Nigerian lady complaining of loneliness in Germany

According to her, no one is making noise, causing trouble, or hawking delicacies like Gala on the streets.

Before relocating, Anike said when she was yet to travel out of Nigeria, she thought it was not true what people said about life abroad being boring.

Anike said on TikTok:

"You know, if I was bored in Nigeria, I can take a taxi to a joint and eat catfish peppersoup and everything and go out with my friends. Here, nobody is selling Gala in traffic, no one is selling panadol."

Watch Anike's video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady describes Germany as boring

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments from netizens below:

@okogladys said:

"If you are in Germany for studies please endure if not come back quick quick. You are too beautifull to waste away in such a place."

@ozzypaul1 commented:

"I understand you perfectly because this exactly my experience in Germany."

@Dee reacted:

"The only thing that will make me CONSIDER permanent relocation is all out war."

@dorcas zambia said:

"I'm 7 years in germany and miss my country everyday. Soon am going back to my country."

