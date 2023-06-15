In an incredible display of talent, a young boy captivated the audience with his exceptional Fuji singing skills

Accompanied by his band, who appeared to be his friends, the boy delivered a remarkable performance at a naming ceremony

His melodious voice and captivating stage presence stole the show, drawing admiration and accolades from all who watched the video

In an exceptional display of talent, a gifted boy showcased his excellent singing skills at a recent naming ceremony.

With a band of friends accompanying him, the young boy sang Fuji music with the same prowess as renowned artists like Pasuma and Saheed Osupa.

Little boy sings like Pasuma at a naming ceremony. Photo Source: TikTok/@alkaolaki61

His performance captivated the audience and stole the attention of many online.

Impressed by his talent, one person offered to book him for an upcoming event, emphasising their admiration for his singing ability.

The boy's extraordinary skill has gained recognition and sparked interest from individuals eager to witness his performances.

Many commenters, like @babalolakozeem, took it a step further by claiming the boy sang better than some big names in the industry.

Social media reactions to the talented Fuji singing boy

@usercashgiver said:

"plsss, I want to promote this boy. I need his contact; I will sponsor his album."

@afolabishonubi prayed:

"May Almighty Allah upgrade you to a high level, may Allah give you more knowledge and wisdom and talents of music memories Amin yahallau."

@obafemidouglasdc:

"Where are your guys Hope no be say you no day together again."

@orlarshugar said:

"Ahhh, long time. I don check his page tirei miss Agba awo."

@babalolakozeem joked:

"He sabi sing pass Paso ."

@ajibolaafeez488:

"Try to reach me at the AZ Entertainment Bontalk Media."

Watch the video of the talented Fuji singing boy below:

Yoruba boy endowed with unusual praise singing ability

Legit.ng similarly reported the incredible talent of a young Yoruba boy brought to light by @horlydpraise and has taken the online community by storm.

The young prodigy amazed viewers with his unwavering ability to praise God in Yoruba, showcasing stamina and devotion beyond his years.

As the video unfolded, the boy confidently shared his determination to continue his spiritual act, captivating all who watched.

