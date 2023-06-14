In a hilarious TikTok video, a young boy entertained viewers with his clumsy attempt to narrate why two of his friends were fighting

Standing among his friends who knelt down, an adult prompted him to explain the cause of the altercation

With a blend of English, Pidgin, and a local dialect, he created humorous phrases like "he put am for ham mata" to describe one friend's aggressive action

In a hilarious TikTok video, a young boy had everyone in stitches as he attempted to narrate the reason behind a fight between two of his friends in a mixture of English, Pidgin, and local dialect.

Instead of saying, "he put him in a headlock," he said, "he put am for ham mata."

Mechanic boy struggling to use English explain two friend's fight. Photo Source: TikTok/@junaeed0000ok

Source: TikTok

As the boy stood among his friends who knelt, an adult prompted him to explain the cause of the altercation.

Viewers couldn't contain their laughter as the video sparked a flurry of comments, with one person still appreciating the boy's effort and another playfully mourning the fate of the English language. "R.I.P English," he commented.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions to the boy's funny English narration video:

@quinrita33 said:

"He really tried; when I was his age, I didn't even know how to speak English like him?."

@ibrostela232 noted:

"Genesis of our problem is speaking a foreign language."

@aliyuisahmakarfi:

"R, I, P ENGLISH ."

@adsam73 said:

"This one na Sokoto state governor."

@chizaramchristana noted:

"English don put us for bending Conner, abeg ooo me too de learn oooo."

@nguyilan:

"These boys may be Governor of their state one day.Omo, I love the guy's vivid description in slang."

Watch the video:

Reactions, as Nigerian kid struggles to speak English, mixes Yoruba instead

Legit.ng also reported a video of a young Nigerian kid struggling to speak English while narrating a matter that has attracted massive attention on TikTok.

The adorable boy asked to narrate a situation began mixing Yoruba and English languages as he hilariously expressed himself.

Many suggested creating a dedicated social media account for the little boy, expressing their desire to see more of his funny content.

Source: Legit.ng