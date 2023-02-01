A cute little boy has melted hearts on social media after he was spotted singing Chris Brown's song

In a video making the rounds online, the kid stood in front of a television and sang with a sweet voice

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people praising the little boy for his boldness

A bold little boy has stunned people online after showing off his amazing singing talent on TikTok.

In a video shared online, the kid was seen singing with so much passion while standing in front of a television.

Little boy sings like Chris Brown Photo Credit: @musty_lilupun/TikTok

Chris Brown's song played in the background and the cute little boy sang along with the singer with a sweet voice.

His mode of dressing and energy while singing endeared netizens to him and they applauded him massively.

Social media reactions

@cassie__vibes said:

"Am ashamed of myself, I no get voice no come still sabi lyrics."

@bigokan1 stated:

"Make una fly this pikin go Yankee joor."

@shelo711 reacted:

"This chid is too much l was shocked by this video."

@javii_alexia_baddaz said:

"Whose child is this. Dam him know it better than me."

@puter291 reacted:

"See as are dea smile like mumu anyway thanks for making my day."

@kukuwaa2 said:

"As I dey I can't even sing this song. big ups my dear, much love."

@empresskanjeh1 stated:

"No body is talking about the middle finger. Anyway the kid was."

@thebongobabe commented:

"It's the way he kept his middle finger in place through out."

@timalarry2115 added:

"Hmm dis children of nowadays dey use talent sow cloth come from heaven."

Watch the video below:

